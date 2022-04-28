Stocks to Watch Today: HUL, Axis Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, and Others

The market continues to be choppy as the battle between bulls and bears goes on. D-Street is seeing a lot of stock-specific reactions, thanks to the ongoing earnings season. The benchmark indices reversed some of the previous day’s gains and closed lower by one percent on April 27 due to weak global cues amid elevated energy prices, the Ukraine-Russia war and growth concerns. The BSE Sensex fell 537 points to 56,819, while the Nifty50 plunged 162 points to 17,038 ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts.

Results Today

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Ambuja Cements, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, Agro Tech Foods, Biocon, Coromandel International, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Fineotex Chemical, IIFL Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, PNB Housing Finance, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Finance, Sterlite Technologies, and Varun Beverages will release quarterly earnings on April 28.

ONGC

The state-owned oil and gas exploration company has signed an MoU with Norway-based Equinor ASA for exploration and production, and clean energy.

Tata Consumer Products

Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 1.36 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 26. With this, LIC’s shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.008 percent, up from 4.993 percent earlier.

Persistent Systems

The company reported a good set of numbers as it clocked a 14 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 200.9 crore driven by topline as well as operating income. Revenue rose by 9.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,637.9 crore during the same period, with order booking for the quarter at $361 million in total contract value. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 9.1 percent sequentially to $217.32 million in Q4FY22.

Bajaj Auto

The two-and-three-wheeler maker recorded a 10.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,469 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 on incentives from the Maharashtra government for April 2015 to March 2021, but revenue dropped 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 7,974.8 crore on fall in volumes. EBITDA dropped 10 percent to Rs 1,396 crore.

Trent

The company posted a loss of Rs 20.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 17.44 crore in the same period last year, as overall expenses jumped 49 percent in the same period, but revenue was very strong, growing 46.7 percent to Rs 1,328.9 crore compared to the year-ago period.

HDFC Asset Management Company

The company reported an 8.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 343.55 crore supported by other income and lower tax cost. Revenue grew by 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 516.28 crore during the same period.

Hindustan Unilever

The company reported earnings better than analysts’ estimates, with profit rising 8.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,327 crore on double-digit growth in topline and operating income, though margin contracted by 30 bps YoY. Revenue during the quarter increased by 11 percent to Rs 13,462 crore compared to the same period last year with flat underlying volume growth. The company said it managed business dynamically driving savings harder across all lines of P&L and taking calibrated pricing actions. The final dividend declared by the company was Rs 19 per share for FY22.

Novartis India

The company has appointed Ms. Shilpa Joshi as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel, with effect from May 1, 2022. Prior to joining Novartis, she had worked with Fiat Pvt Ltd, Clariant India and Wander India.

Indian Hotels

The company recorded profit at Rs 74 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on solid growth in revenue and operating income, against loss of Rs 91 crore in year-ago period. Revenue during the quarter grew by 52.55 percent to Rs 955 crore compared to year-ago period, and EBITDA surged 192 percent to Rs 242 crore during the same period.

Escorts

Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded company’s long-term rating by one notch from “AA" to “AA+" with revision in outlook from “watch with Positive implications” to “Stable”. CRISIL has also reaffirmed short term rating to “A1+".

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.