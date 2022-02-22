Stocks to Watch Today: IRCTC, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 207 points, or 1.20 per cent, lower at 16,999, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start on Tuesday. The selling pressure amid volatility, in the benchmark indices, continued for the fourth consecutive session on February 21; however, it was the broader market that took the deep cuts as the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.24 per cent while Smallcap 100 index slumped 2.73 per cent. The BSE Sensex slipped 149 points to 57,684, while the Nifty50 declined 70 points to 17,207 and formed Doji kind of indecisive pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near opening levels.

Here are Stock to Track in Today’s Trade:

Hero MotoCorp

The company has created a new role of chief growth officer to leverage emerging opportunities in the post-COVID world, integrating marketing, sales, after-sales & parts businesses. Ranjivjit Singh was elevated to the new role of Chief Growth Officer.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.