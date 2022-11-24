Stocks to Watch Today: Keystone Realtors, ACC, Tata Power, Biocon, Adani, and Others

ACC: Adani group-owned ACC Cement on Wednesday said that its promoter entity, Ambuja Cements, had released the non-disposal undertaking (NDU) on shares of ACC. The company had created the NDU on over 93.9 million shares, or over a 50.05 per cent stake, in ACC in September.

Tata Power: In a setback to Tata Power, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the company’s challenge to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (MERC’s) decision to award a Rs 7,000-crore transmission project near Mumbai on a nomination basis to Adani Electricity.

JSW Energy: Group company JSW Renewable Energy (Vijayanagar) Ltd (JREVL) is raising a term loan of about Rs 3,900 crore to fund its project. The JSW group’s power business unit will also use the money to repay Letter of credit (LC) facilities at maturity.

TCS: India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - and Bengaluru-headquartered ITI have submitted their bids for the 4G network roll-out for Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

Adani group: The Adani group was courting sovereign wealth funds to raise roughly $5 billion in equity across its sprawling business empire and reduce leverage, people familiar with the matter said.

Biocon: Biocon has entered into a commercialization agreement with Zentiva in Europe for its vertically integrated, complex formulation, Liraglutide, a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes will consider interim dividend in board meeting on November 28. It will also fix record date for payment of interim dividend, if any.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Life Insurance Corporation of India has picked additional 2 per cent stake in M&M Financial Services increasing the shareholding to 7.02 per cent.

Glenmark Pharma: Company informed that the US FDA has now issued a warning letter to the Goa (India) facility.

HG Infra: The firm has received a letter from Adani Road Transport Limited vide its email dated November 23, 2022 regarding declaration of appointed date by authority as November 03 for a project worth Rs 4970 crore.

