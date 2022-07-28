Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Nestle, and Others

The market showcased a strong performance in the previous session as the benchmark indices clocked a percent gain, thanks to across-the-board buying. It recouped all the previous day’s losses, ahead of expiry of July futures & options contracts. The BSE Sensex jumped 548 points to 55,816, while the Nifty50 rose 158 points to 16,642.

Results Today

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shree Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv, Punjab National Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TVS Motor Company, Shriram Transport Finance, Chalet Hotels, Equitas Small Finance Bank, CMS Info Systems, GHCL, AAVAS Financiers, Intellect Design Arena, Dr Lal PathLabs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, NIIT, NOCIL, RITES, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, TTK Prestige, and Westlife Development will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 28.

Stocks In Focus

Tata Motors

The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 5,006.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, widening from loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in same period last year on account of weak JLR performance. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 71,934.66 crore during the same period, driven by domestic business. Jaguar Land Rover revenue declined 7.6 per cent QoQ and 11.3 per cent YoY to 4.4 billion pound impacted by semiconductor shortages and China lockdowns, but customer order book grew further to 2 lakh vehicles.

Welspun India

The company has reported an 11.6 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,957.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by the home textile business but the flooring business fared better. Profit fell sharply by 90.4 per cent to Rs 21.36 crore on weak operating performance at home textile business.

Biocon

The pharma company recorded a 54.4 per cent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 167.40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, partly aided by higher revenue & other income and lower tax cost. Revenue grew by 21.5 per cent to Rs 2,139.50 crore during the same period.

Exide Industries

Subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions (EESL) has executed the lease cum sale agreement for procuring land parcel admeasuring 80 acres in Bengaluru with Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). The land will be used to set up state-of-the-art green field multi-gigawatt Li-ion battery cell manufacturing facility for the new-age electric mobility and stationary application businesses in India.

VIP Industries

The company registered a healthy growth in consolidated profit at Rs 69.10 crore in Q1FY23, on a low base in profit at Rs 2.53 crore in Q1FY22 that affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 186.4 per cent YoY to Rs 590.61 crore during the same period.

Schaeffler India

The company recorded a 76.2 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 225.75 crore in Q2CY22 driven by healthy topline and higher operating income. Gain on sale of chain drive business also supported bottom line. Revenue grew by 41.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,748.83 crore during the June 2022 quarter.

EIH

The company clocked consolidated profit of Rs 65.86 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on normalisation of business, against a loss of Rs 114.25 crore in the same period last year. In Q1FY22, numbers were affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 314 per cent YoY to Rs 394.3 crore in Q1FY23.

Hindustan Aeronautics

HAL has signed contract worth over $100 million with Honeywell for HTT-40 Engines. The company will supply and manufacture 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40).

