Stocks to Watch Today: Mindtree, Hindustan Zinc, ACC, and Others

The benchmark indices fell for the third consecutive session in the previous session with the Nifty50 breaking the psychological 16,000 mark following weakness in European counterparts ahead of US inflation data. The US inflation data, which was released in the evening, stood at 9.1 per cent in June, higher than analysts’ expectations. The BSE Sensex declined 372 points to 53,514, while the Nifty50 dropped 92 points to 15,967.

Results Today

ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Angel One, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Earum Pharmaceuticals, GTPL Hathway, Shakti Pumps (India), Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, and Tiger Logistics (India) will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 14.

Stocks to Watch

Mindtree

The midcap IT company reported a 37.3 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1FY23 profit at Rs 471.6 crore, and revenue increased by 36.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,121.1 crore, with highest-ever order book of $570 million. The sequential revenue growth was 7.7 per cent in rupee terms and the topline in constant currency grew 5.5 per cent QoQ on the back of a healthy demand for digital capabilities, while the profit declined 0.3 per cent QoQ.

Sanofi India

The company said the board of directors on July 26 will consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as August 8.

NHPC

The government has accorded an investment approval for pre-investment activities for Sawalkot HE project (1856 MW) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November 2021 price level. The project is being implemented by NHPC.

Tata Metaliks

The Tata Group company recorded a 98.7 per cent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, but revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore driven by increased realization of both pig iron and ductile pipe by 36-40 per cent. However, sales volume of pig iron & ductile pipe were lower by 23 per cent & 8 percent respectively on a YoY basis owing primarily to softening of market sentiment of pig iron from mid-May onwards. Pig Iron prices also witnessed a sharp drop in market prices after imposition of export duty by the government on May 22, 2022. EBITDA fell by 82.7 per cent YoY to Rs 27.11 crore in Q1FY23.

Tata Power Company

The company said its subsidiary TP Saurya has received the ‘letter of award’ from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The company will set up 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project for SECI in Karnataka. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

Duroply Industries

Total 26 investors including Porinju Veliyath, and Ashish Chugh will take stake in the company. The company said the board has approved issuance of up to 10.33 lakh equity shares to one promoter and 25 investors via preferential issue, at a price of Rs 126 per share, and also 11.91 lakh warrants to promoters. The total fund raising via equity shares will be Rs 13.02 crore and Rs 15 crore via issuing warrants.

Hindustan Zinc

The company said the board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore. The record date for payment of an interim dividend is July 21.

The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.