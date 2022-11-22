Stocks to Watch Today: Nykaa, NDTV, Kaynes Technology, JK Paper, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 43.6 points, or 0.25 per cent higher at 18,248.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has secured National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) nod to acquire Reliance Infratel after months of delay and litigation. On Monday, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT allowed Jio’s application to deposit the resolution amount of Rs 3,720 crore in a State Bank of India (SBI) account.

NDTV: Adani group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) begins on Tuesday. The offer, for 16.7 million shares at Rs 294 apiece, will close on December 5.

JSPL: Botswana has picked India’s Jindal Steel & Power Ltd as the preferred bidder in a tender to build a 300 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant, a notice from its energy ministry showed on Monday.

Nykaa: As per reports, private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa through a block deal today. The shares would be offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece. A total of around 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 per cent of Nykaa’s overall stake would be offloaded by Lighthouse through the block trade.

Kaynes Technology: The company will make its debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 587 per share.

Punjab National Bank: The bank appointed Binod Kumar and M Paramasivam as executive directors on its board.

JK Paper: The paper and packaging board company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 85 per cent shares of Horizon Packs (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging (SPPL). The balance 15 per cent stake will be bought within a period of 3 years.

Lupin: The company has signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government to strengthen healthcare system, reduce prevalence and improve health outcomes for patients diagnosed with Cardiovascular and COPD/Asthma disease in Alwar and Jaipur.

Power Finance Corporation: The company has incorporated two special purpose vehicles for the development of independent transmission projects. Both will be wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

Axis Bank: S&P Global Ratings upgraded the bank’s long-term and short-term issuer credit rating to ‘BBB-/A-3’ from ‘BB+/B’, with stable outlook on the long-term rating. The agency also upgraded the long-term issue rating on the bank’s senior unsecured notes to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BB+.

Loyal Equipments: The company has received a new work order worth Rs.2.36 crore from Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd to supply of skid and off skid (wet air oxidation skid package).

CreditAccess Grameen: The company has raised Rs 240 crore from by issuance of 2,400 unlisted, senior, secured, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures, with a door-to-door tenure of four years.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics Limited (“BBL”), subsidiary of Biocon Limited, and its subsidiaries have executed a debt facility agreement, which is classified as a Sustainability linked Loan (SLL) amounting to $1.2 billion, the proceeds of which shall be used for funding the acquisition of Viatris Inc.’s biosimilars business and acquisition related expenses.

Jubilant Food Works: Jubilant Food Works International Luxembourg, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company on November 21, 2022 has inter-alia approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company in Nepal.

