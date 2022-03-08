Stocks to Watch Today: ONGC, Axis Bank, Future Enterprises, TCS, and Others

Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures contract was down 0.7 per cent to 15,732.5 as of 6:56 am which indicated of a lower opening for Indian equities. Sell-off intensified in the market continued for yet another session on Monday as the benchmark indices, as well as broader markets, corrected more than 2 per cent, dented by growth and inflation concerns. In the commodities market, oil prices jumped to a 13-year high amid fear of a possible ban by the US and allies on Russian oil and natural gas. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,491 points or 2.74 per cent to 52,843, while the Nifty50 corrected 382 points or 2.35 per cent to 15,863.

Here is a List of Stocks to Watch Out for in Trade Today:

Great Eastern Shipping Company

The firm said its subsidiary Greatship (India) has contracted to sell its 2010 built R-class Platform supply vessel ‘Greatship Rohini’ for scrapping. Greatship Rohini had suffered damage due to a fire incident onboard in February 2021. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer in Q4 FY22.

TCS

TCS plans to overhaul its organisational structure with specialised groups targeted to help startups as well as large global firms as Asia’s largest software outsourcing provider gears up to double its revenues to $50 billion before 2030, as per a report.

Natco Pharma

The pharma company launched its first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules), in the US market. These capsules are available in 5mg, 1Omg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths. The drug is used for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

Metro Brands

The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share on its face value of Rs 5 each for FY22. The record date has been fixed as March 19 for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

NLC India

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

L&T

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro launched its own B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin that will sell industrial products.

Arihant Superstructures

Deepak Lohia has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The company has already searched Rajendra Pawar to take the position of CFO. The proposal will be kept in next board meeting for CFO appointment.

Dodla Dairy

The dairy company said the board has approved purchase of asset, business, and plant & machinery up to Rs 55 crore. It has also approved funding for subsidiaries Orgafeed, and Dodla Dairy Kenya, up to Rs 40 crore each.

Sun TV Network

Sun TV Network Ltd on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022.

Oil Stocks

Fears of a ban on Russian oil have led to a surge in crude oil prices. This has benefited oil marketing companies such as ONGC, Gail, among a few others.

