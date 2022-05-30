Stocks to Watch Today: ONGC, Tata Motors, Nykaa, Glenmark Pharma, and Others

SGX Nifty futures were up by 0.76 per cent to 16,461 indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday, May 30. The Indian stock markets’ key indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied by more than one per cent on Friday, led by strong buying support in IT, banking and capital goods stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 632.13 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 54,884.66 points against its previous day’s close at 54,252.53 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 182.30 points or 1.13 per cent higher at 16,352.45 points against its previous session’s close at 16,170.15 points.

Results Today

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Dish Tv India Ltd, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Nbcc (India) Ltd, Spicejet Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., are expected to report their earnings today.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Friday reported a decline of about 57 per cent in its consolidated profit to Rs 7.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly account of new investments.

ONGC

On the back of the best-ever price it earned on crude oil it produces, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a record net profit of Rs 40,305 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, becoming India’s second most profitable company behind Reliance Industries Ltd. In a statement, ONGC said net profit for the fiscal FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) soared 258 per cent to Rs 40,305.74 crore from Rs 11,246.44 crore in the previous financial year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

The automotive manufacturer reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit at Rs 1,167 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Adani Green Energy Ltd

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL), a subsidiary of the green energy arm, has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.

InterGlobe Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) levied a penalty of five lakh rupees on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a special child with reduced mobility on its flight from Ranchi on May 7.

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Saturday reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 172.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 234 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a decline of 26 per cent.

Oil India

Oil India Limited (OIL) has posted a net profit of ₹3,887.31 crore for the year ended March 2022, which is 123.20 per cent higher when compared with Rs 1741.59 crore profit recorded in the previous year. Talking to ANI, SC Mishra, CMD, Oil India Limited, said that one of the reasons behind the record profit is high crude oil and gas prices.

United Spirits

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Friday reported a 12.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 178.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March as margins were impacted by rising inflation.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,234 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which is 23 per cent lower when compared with Rs 4,198 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss after tax of Rs 99.45 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Arvind Fashions Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.