Stocks to Watch Today: Shipping Corporation of India, Britannia, MMTC, and Others

Oil stocks

Crude prices are likely to rise after the US inflation surged in February. Stocks of Reliance, ONGC, IGL, Indian Oil, among others may see a lot of activity. Metal stocks

With the global commodity prices remaining elevated, the metal index could see a lot interest from investors. IT stocks

Weak rupee has helped IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro. The trend is likely to continue today Auto stocks

With the prices of key metals going up, interest in auto stocks rising.

FMCG firms

HUL, Nestle India did well on Thursday and the trend is likely to continue on Friday.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.