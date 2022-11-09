Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Lupin, PB Fintech, Bharat Electronics, and Others

Stocks to watch today: Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 61 points, or 0.33 per cent higher at 18,408.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday.

Results Today

Tata Motors, Lupin, NALCO, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balrampur Chini Mills, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Deepak Nitrite, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, Godrej Properties, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Petronet LNG, Pidilite Industries, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, Star Health, and Tracxn Technologies will be in focus ahead of the September quarter earnings on November 9.

Stocks in News

Coal India

The country’s largest coal mining company clocked a 106 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 6,044 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by a healthy top line, higher other income, and strong operating performance. Revenue from operations jumped 28 per cent YoY to Rs 29,838 crore for the quarter, with raw coal production rising 10.6 per cent YoY to 139.2 million tonnes and raw coal offtake increasing 4.8 per cent to 154.53 million tonnes.

PB Fintech

The Policybazaar parent posted a consolidated loss of Rs 186.63 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, narrowing from a loss of Rs 204.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations at Rs 573.5 crore was up 105 per cent YoY. The company is confident of being adjusted EBITDA positive by Q4 this year.

Bharat Electronics

The Navratna defence PSU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for jointly developing the indigenous communication-based train control system (i-CBTC).

Redington India

The company reported a 21.3 per cent YoY increase in consolidated profit at Rs 391.91 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Revenue grew by 24.6 per cent to Rs 19,051 crore from the year-ago period with healthy growth in Singapore, India and South Asia as well as the Rest of World.

Affle India

The consumer intelligence-driven global technology company has clocked a 39.6 per cent YoY increase in profit at Rs 58.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on healthy growth in topline and operating performance. Revenue at Rs 354.6 crore for the quarter increased by 29 per cent YoY and EBITDA rose 39 per cent YoY to Rs 72.3 crore in Q2FY23. The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 6.5 crore converted users in Q2FY23, an YoY increase of 32 per cent.

CEAT

The RPG Group company reported an 85 per cent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 6.44 crore for the quarter that ended September FY23, dented by an increase in input cost and expenses towards voluntary retirement scheme. Revenue from operations increased 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2,894 crore, and EBITDA at Rs 203.14 crore fell 7.8 per cent from the year-ago period. It received approval from the board of directors for an additional investment of Rs 396 crore to increase farm radial tyres capacity at Ambarnath plant by 55 tonnes per day over the next two years.

One 97 Communications

Paytm parent posted a consolidated loss of Rs 571.5 crore for the September quarter, widening from a loss of Rs 473.5 crore in year-ago period but falling from a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations increased 76 per cent on-year to Rs 1,914 crore for the quarter, driven by an increase in merchant subscription revenues, growth in bill payments due to growing MTU (monthly transaction user) and growth in disbursements of loans through the platform. The sequential rise in the top line was 14 per cent.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

The oil marketing company reported a standalone loss of Rs 304.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against a profit of Rs 2,841 crore in the same period last year despite one-time compensation of Rs 5,582 crore from the government for under-recoveries. Revenue from operations increased 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the quarter.

