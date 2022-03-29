Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Power, Aurobindo, SBI Life, Power Grid, and Others

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday following an uptrend in Nifty50 futures contract. The contract that is listed on Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 per cent to 17,373.5 points as of 6:46 am.

Tata Power

The company has collaborated with Rustomjee Group to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Wockhardt

The company’s board of directors has approved the allotment of 3.32 crore equity shares at Rs 225 per share in the rights issue announced earlier this year.

SBI Life Insurance

The company on March 28 has launched a block deal wherein Canada Pension Fund will sell its 0.56 per cent stake in the company at a price band of Rs 1,039 - Rs 1,077 apiece. This is the second sale by Canada Pension Fund in a week. Last week it sold 4 crore shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

ICICI Bank

The lender will buy a 15 per cent stake in India Debt Resolution Company in tranches.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company has acquired business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare, for Rs 171 crore. Veritaz operates in the pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other healthcare-related products.

