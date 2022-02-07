Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, SBI, GSK, TVS Motor and Others

The benchmark indices extended losses, amid volatility, for second consecutive session and closed with moderate losses on February 4 as elevated oil prices and rising US bond yields after hawkish stance by Bank of England & European Central Bank dented sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 143.20 points to 58,644.82, while the Nifty50 declined 43.90 points to 17,516.30 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

Here is the List of the Top Stocks that are Likely to be in Focus on Monday:

State Bank of India

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported 62.27 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 8,432 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower provisions. This is the highest ever quarterly profit reported by the lender. SBI had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 5,196 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Tata Steel

Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Paytm

Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Paytm had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to late night BSE filing by the company.

IndiGo

Country’s largest airline IndiGo on Friday posted a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021 amid the pandemic clouds. InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, had slipped into a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Minda Corp

Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Friday reported a 41 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 69.9 crore for the December quarter on the back of exceptional gain of Rs 32.74 crore due to revaluation of its stake in Minda Stoneridge. The company had posted a profit of Rs 49.50 crore in the third quarter of the financial year ended March 2021, according to a statement.

Bayer Cropscience

Bayer Cropscience Ltd on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 84.8 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22 on better revenue and sale of its seed business. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 45.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Shree Cement

The company reported lower profit at Rs 482.70 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 631.58 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,637.11 crore from Rs 3,557.21 crore YoY.

Eveready Industries

Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Friday reported 51.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.71 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 48.80 crore in the year-ago period, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Birla Corporation

MP Birla group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 59.27 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 60.45 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 due to contraction in cement demand and rise in input costs. It had posted a net profit of Rs 148.42 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Birla Corporation said in a BSE filing.

Union Bank of India, TVS Motor Company, NALCO, Borosil, Camlin Fine Sciences, Castrol India, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Gabriel India, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indo Count Industries, Indian Bank, JM Financial, Jindal Stainless, Lasa Supergenerics, Likhitha Infrastructure, Nucleus Software Exports, Paisalo Digital, Peninsula Land, The Phoenix Mills, PB Fintech, Punjab & Sind Bank, Sansera Engineering, S H Kelkar and Company, Talbros Engineering, Tarsons Products, Texmaco Infrastructure, Texmaco Rail, Tube Investments of India, and Zodiac Energy will release quarterly earnings on February 7.

