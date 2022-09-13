Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Ujjivan SBF, and Others

The market extended its northward journey for the third consecutive session as the benchmark indices gained more than half a per cent in the previous session, tracking positive global cues. All sectoral indices closed in green. The BSE Sensex closed above the 60,000 mark for the first time since August 18, rising 322 points to 60,115, while the Nifty50 rose 103 points to 17,936.

Stocks in News

Tata Consultancy Services

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud. This will help C&S reduce its carbon footprint and enhance customer experience.

Gujarat Apollo Industries

The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machinery and components.

HDFC Life Insurance company

Abrdn Plc is likely to sell 4.3 crore shares or 2 percent equity in HDFC Life via a block deal. Abrdn was earlier known as Standard Life, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. Abrdn, which may raise up to $313 million via share sale, currently holds 3.72 percent equity in HDFC Life.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

The company acquired a 51 percent equity stake in Spanv Medisearch Lifesciences (Kingsway Hospitals).

Axis Bank

The private lender announced a tie-up with real estate platform Square Yards to launch a co-branded home buyer ecosystem. The ‘Open Doors’ platform will ensure that the complete journey from searching to buying one’s own dream home becomes a hassle-free, efficient and delightful experience for customers.

JSW Steel

The steel producer reported a 22 per cent jump in crude steel production in August this year to 16.76 lakh tonne. The private steel major had produced 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The private lender launched its QIP with a floor price of Rs 21.93 per share to meet the regulatory requirement ahead of merger with its parent company. In February this year, the lender had informed raising of up to Rs 600 crore by issuing shares to qualified institutional buyers in order to meet the regulatory requirements.

