Stocks to Watch Today: SBI, UPL, Indian Overseas Bank, NBCC, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 163.5 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 15,834, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday. The downtrend continued for the fourth consecutive day, though it was yet another volatile and rangebound session for the market on June 15. Traders cautiously await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due tonight. Technology, FMCG, power stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries pulled the market down, whereas the buying was seen in Bajaj Finance twins, auto, select banking and financial services, and metal stocks. The BSE Sensex fell 152 points to 52,541, while the Nifty50 declined 40 points to 15,692.

Usha Martin

Promoter entities Peterhouse Investments Ltd and PACs have sold 63,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 14 and June 16. With this, their shareholding in the company stands reduced to 1.91 per cent, down from 1.94 per cent earlier.

Jyothy Labs

Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 6.55 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 14. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.06 per cent, up from 4.88 per cent earlier.

State Bank of India The country’s largest lender has hiked the minimum interest rates for home loans to 7.55 per cent effective Wednesday. The move follows a 50 basis points hike in repo rate to 4.90 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week. In May also RBI had hiked repo rate by 40 basis points. Yes Bank Nearly completing its transformation journey since the implementation of restructuring measures in March 2020, the private lender targets to r ecover over Rs 5,000 crore during the current fiscal, the lender said in its annual report 2021-22. Equitas Small Finance Bank The private lender said that the Reserve Bank of India has okayed its proposal to reappoint MD and CEO Vasudevan P N for one year. RBI vide its letter dated June 15, 2022 has approved the proposal to reappoint Vasudevan P N as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank, for a period of one year.

Voltamp Transformers

HDFC Mutual Fund through its several funds acquired 50,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 14. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 5.25 per cent, up from 4.91 per cent earlier.

UPL

UPL through its subsidiary USCL has acquired Kudos Chemie for Rs 40 crore, and is required to invest Rs 237 crore in Kudos over a period of 2 years as per the resolution plan approved by NCLT. Kudos manufactures speciality chemicals used as beverage and pharmaceutical ingredients and has a manufacturing facility near Chandigarh.

Indian Overseas Bank

The public sector lender said the board has approved the capital plan for FY23. The bank will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing equity shares and another Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds, in FY23.

NBCC (India)

The company has secured total business of Rs 330.35 crore during May 2022

