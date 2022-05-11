Stocks to Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Wipro, Cipla, Adani Ports, PNB and Others

The market erased all its gains in the last hour of trade and continued its downtrend for a third consecutive session on May 10, weighed down by metals, technology stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Weak Asian counterparts and rupee depreciation also dented sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 106 points to 54,365, while the Nifty50 declined 62 points to 16,240.

Results Today

Adani Ports, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Petronet LNG, Balaji Amines, Birla Corporation, HSIL, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kennametal India, KSB, Lakshmi Machine Works, Lloyds Steels Industries, NCC, Skipper, Prism Johnson, Relaxo Footwears, Sagar Cements, SKF India, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Century Enka, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and DIC India will release quarterly earnings on May 11.

Cipla

The pharmaceutical company reported a 10 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 370.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower operating income and impairment loss with respect to investment in associate company Avenue Therapeutics Inc. Revenue during the quarter grew by 14.2 per cent to Rs 5,260.33 crore compared to the year-ago period, while EBITDA fell 6 per cent to Rs 750 crore in the same period.

Vodafone Idea

The telecom operator posted a consolidated loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed compared to a loss of Rs 7,230.9 crore in the previous quarter, supported by higher operating income and ARPU. Revenue during the quarter at Rs 10,239.50 crore increased by 5.4 per cent QoQ aided by tariff hikes taken in November 2021, with 24.38 crore subscribers as of March 2022. EBITDA grew by 22 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,649 crore and margin improved by 610 bps QoQ to 45.4 per cent in Q4FY22 with average revenue per user rising by Rs 9 sequentially to Rs 124 during the quarter.

Torrent Power

The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 487.4 crore in Q4FY22 against a profit of Rs 398 crore in the same period last year impacted by an additional impairment charge of Rs 1,300 crore with respect to DGEN Mega Power Project. Revenue from operations grew by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 3,744 crore in Q4FY22 and EBITDA increased by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,088 crore during the same quarter.

Gulshan Polyols

The company has signed and executed a contract with Meghna Pulp & Paper Mills received on May 9. It will supply GCC, GCC coating plant, vibrator separating machine with standard accessories including motor, conveyor, panel etc. and spare parts for GCC and GCC-coated machine to Meghna Pulp.

Gujarat Gas

The company clocked a 27.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 444.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 despite higher input cost, led by strong topline and operating income. Revenue surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 4,773.4 crore during the same period.

EPL

The company reported a 14.2 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 50.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 impacted by higher input costs. Revenue grew by 8.6 per cent to Rs 880.2 crore during the same period.

Wipro

The IT services company has extended its strategic agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crédit Agricole Group, to support its IT infrastructure transformation.

Welspun India

The company reported a 62 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 51.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower operating income, lower other income, and tepid topline growth. Revenue grew by 4.3 percent to Rs 2,227 crore and EBITDA increased by 29.3 per cent to Rs 226.5 crore during the same period.

