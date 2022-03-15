Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, RIL, Paytm, Anupam Rasayan India, and Others

Bulls continued to dominate Dalal Street for the fifth consecutive session, helping the benchmark indices register around one-and-half-per cent gains on March 14, as falling oil prices and reduced FII selling pressure lifted market sentiment. It was a strong start to the truncated week.

The buying in banking and financials, auto and technology stocks aided the rally. The BSE Sensex climbed 936 points or 1.68 per cent to 56,486, while the Nifty50 jumped 241 points or 1.45 per cent to 16,871.

Anupam Rasayan India

The firm said Afzal Malkani has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Amit Khurana as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from March 15.

Reliance Industries

Subsidiary Reliance New Energy has acquired assets of Lithium Werks BV. The company acquired Lithium’s assets for $61 million including funding for future growth. The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and hiring of existing employees as a going concern.

Avantel

The company has received a supply order of loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase - 2 (Real Time Train Information system). The order is valued at Rs 125.68 crore.

RITES

The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date has been fixed as March 25 for the payment of dividend.

Marsons

The board has approved the purchase of advanced thermoelectric technology to generate cheap sustainable power from waste heat and to reduce global CO2 emissions). The technology will be acquired from US-based company Micro Power Global Limited in lieu of equity shares to be allotted on a preferential basis. The board has also approved the plans for venturing into EPC for setting up electric vehicle charging stations.

Wipro

The IT services company has bagged a contract from Speira which has operations in Germany and Norway. Over the next five years, Wipro will work to strengthen the technology infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements of Speira.

Paytm

The Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.

Nazara Technologies

Vodafone Idea Ltd today announced its foray into gaming industry through Vi Games on the Vi app in partnership with diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Monday tumbled over 12 per cent after the company said its CEO Pratik Rashmikant Pota has resigned.

Realty stocks

To bring more clarity in its FDI policy for the realty sector, the government on Monday “amended and aligned" the existing definitions of the real estate business.

IT stocks

Investors will keep an eye on the sector due to weak rupee and FPI selling pressure. Infosys, TechM, Wipro will be in focus

Bank stocks

In the anticipation of hike in interest rates by the US Fed, FPIs are likely to sell more.

Pharma stocks

Led by new product launches, the pharma firms are expecting a strong growth in 2022-23.

