Tega Industries IPO GMP Today: What High GMP Indicates About Listing Gains

Tega Industries IPO: The shares of Tega Industries Limited are likely to list at the stock markets on Monday, December 13, days after the company floated its maiden initial public offering or IPO. The Tega Industries IPO, which opened in the beginning of this month for three days, received a stellar response from investors. The Tega Industries IPO was subscribed 219.04 times of its issue size, and has been announced as the third-most subscribed offer this year as per reports. The shares of Tega Industries Limited will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

Tega Industries IPO Subscription Status

Tega Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer and distributor of mining products, opened its public offer from December 1 to December 3, during which it received a strong response from investors, mostly non institutional buyers. The Tega Industries IPO received bids for 2,09,58,69,600 shares as against the issue size of 95,68,636 shares up for sale.

The non institutional buyers category was subscribed 666.19 times while qualified institutional buyers put in bids for 215.45 times the shares reserved for them. On the other hand, retail investors bid for 29.44 times the portion reserved for them.

Tega Industries IPO GMP Today & What it Suggests

The unlisted shares of Tega Industries IPO have been trading with high premiums in the grey market in the last few days. As of Friday, December 10, the Tega Industries shares were quoting a grey market of Rs 300, according to the market observers. The grey market premium of Tega Industries IPO was 66 per cent up over the higher end of the issue price of Rs 453. Strong response from the market and high grey market premium indicate a bumper listing for Tega Industries shares at the stock market.

Tega Industries Share Allotment Status

The Tega Industries share allotment can be checked in two ways — via the BSE website and via the registrar’s website. Investors, ahead of the listing, would be interested to check if they have got Tega Industries shares during the IPO. Here is how to check it:

How to Check Tega Industries Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Tega Industries Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

How to Check Tega Industries via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

a) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

b) Select the ‘Tega Industries Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

c) You need to select either one of the three modes — Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

d) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step B

f) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status after this, given that the process has been done.

