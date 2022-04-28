These 5 Adani Group Stocks Give Up To 250% Returns to Investors in a Year. Do You Own?

Shares of Adani group firms soared almost 3000 per cent in the last 2 years combined and surged up to 250 per cent in the last one year. The group has seven listed companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission. Adani Wilmar is their latest debutant, which was listed earlier this year. Adani Power rose over 250 per cent, Adani Enterprises rallied 103 per cent, Adani Green zoomed over 170 per cent, and Adani Transmission surged over 150 per cent in the last 1 year.

Adani Power

Of late, the shares of thermal power producer Adani Power have been on a roll. The stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in just one month. In the past year, the share price jumped from Rs 152 to Rs 300, logging around a 100 per cent return in this period. The scrip has delivered over 200 per cent return in one year. Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged around 800 per cent in the last five years.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar’s share price has jumped over 250 per cent in just two months. Its stock price went up from Rs 221 on February 8, 2022, to Rs 798 on Thursday. Adani Wilmar IPO had opened on 27 January 2022 at issue price band of Rs 218 to Rs 230.

Adani SEZ

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, part of the Adani Group companies, rose over 20 per cent in the last one year compared to 17 per cent upside seen in the Nifty50 The stock with a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh cr hit a 52-week high of Rs 901 in June 2021 and since then the trend went sideways. The stock hit a low of Rs 650 in February 2022 before bouncing back. The recent price action suggests that the stock will break past its 52-week high in near future. The stock has risen by about 6 per cent in a week, and nearly 20 per cent in a month which helped Adani Ports to break above the 1-year consolidation range.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Group’s Gas distribution arm has emerged as the biggest wealth creator in the last 25 months. The stock price has rallied as much as 3,045 per cent to Rs 2,575 on April 27, 2022, from Rs 81.9 on March 24, 2020. An investment of Rs 10,000 in the company would have become Rs 3.15 lakh during the period under review.

Adani Green Energy

The renewable energy player Adani Green Energy recently became a part of the top-10 most valued Indian companies, thanks to a nearly 2,000 per cent rise in its stock since the pandemic. The scrip rose to Rs 2,957.8 on Wednesday from Rs 141.25 on March 24, 2022, turning an investment of Rs 10,000 into Rs 2.1 lakh.

Adani Enterprises

The flagship company of Adani Group has zoomed over 1,770 per cent in the last 25 months and 103 per cent in the last one year Founded in 1988, the company was earlier known as Adani Exports, indulged in commodity trading business. The stock price has jumped to Rs 2,420 from Rs 129.35 during the period under review, turning an investment of Rs 10,000 into Rs 1.87 lakh.

Adani Transmission

The stock of Adani Transmission has rallied more than 1,425 per cent in the last 25 months. If you had invested Rs 10,000 in the company on March 24, 2022, it would have become Rs 1.53 lakh today.

