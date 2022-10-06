This Bonus Paying Maharatna Stock Turns Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.77 cr in 22 Years; Do you Own?

State-owned oil manufacturer company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) may not seem to be an attractive buy for investors looking at the historical price chart. However, when you look at its Bonus share history, this PSU company has proved successful for its long-term investors.

In the last 22 years, BPCL share price has ascended from Rs 13.50 to Rs 311.60 apiece levels, but when we add bonus share impact during these 22 years, we come to know that one’s Rs 1 lakh invested 22 years ago would have turned to Rs 2.77 crore today.

The company was renamed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on 1st August 1977. It also emerged as the first refinery to process newly found indigenous crude (Bombay High), in the country. BPCL is engaged in the exploration, production, and retailing of petroleum and petrol-related products.

Should you Invest?

ICICI Securities has add call on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 358. The current market price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is Rs 310.8.

Time period given by analyst is one year when Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. price can reach defined target.

For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 121411.07 Crore, up 15.98 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 104681.93 Crore and up 70.13 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 71365.44 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs -6542.54 Crore in latest quarter.

