This Pharma Company Declares 400% Final Dividend, Finalises Record Date

AstraZeneca Pharma Stock: AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 6,822 crore, has declared a dividend for the fiscal year 2021–2022. The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8–per equity share, or 400 per cent at face value of Rs 2. AstraZeneca Pharma has announced a 500.00 per cent dividend, or Rs. 10 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. (earlier dividend Rs 2.00 in Q3). The dividend yield at the present share price of Rs 2,708 is 0.36 per cent.

For the purpose of dividend, today the company has announced the record date. AstraZeneca Pharma India has said in BSE filing that “Further to our intimation dated May 26, 2022, we wish to inform that the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the Final Dividend for financial year 2021-22 is July 8, 2022. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2022.”

AstraZeneca India was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL) is an operating company that covers the manufacturing, sales, and marketing activities of the company in India. It is a listed company and is a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK. It has a workforce of over 1400 employees across the country that is committed to delivering life-changing medicines to patients through innovative science and global excellence in development and commercialization. With a global clientele, the firm works in key healthcare sectors like oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic illnesses.

The company reported a two per cent rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 27.98 crore from the same quarter last year. Net revenue rose 10.3 per cent at Rs 232 crore. The company has had no debt for the last 5 years.

Stock Price History

AstraZeneca’s share price was Rs 2,729.10 as of June 27, 2022, 03:49 PM IST. AstraZeneca’s share price was down by 0.22 per cent based on previous share price of Rs. 2933.2. In the last 1 Month, AstraZeneca’s share price moved down by 7.66 per cent. AstraZeneca’s share price saw a 52-week high of Rs 3,679.95 and 52 week low of Rs 2,445.70. The Stock gave a 3-year return of 28.19 per cent as compared to the Nifty Midcap 100 which gave a return of 49.28 per cent. (as of last trading session). Stock generated 28.19 per cent return as compared to Nifty Pharma which gave investors 50.57 per cent return over 3 year time period. (as of last trading session).

