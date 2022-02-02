Top Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC, Adani Green, Dabur, Tech M, and Others

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 58,862.57, 848.40 points higher, while the Nifty50 ended the session at 17,576.85 up. The market is likely to maintain its bullish momentum on Wednesday as well. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index ended in the red, down 0.6 per cent, as the Budget document remained silent on PSB privatisation. The Nifty Auto index was another loser on the bourses today which closed 0.7 per ent down. On the upside, the Nifty Metal index zoomed nearly 5 per cent after the government announced Rs 7.5 trillion capex plans for the financial year 22-23. Moreover, the government also proposed to extend the customs duty exemption on steel scrap by one year.

Here is the list of the stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday’s trade.

Tech Mahindra

The company reported 6.8 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at Rs 1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply-side challenges. Overall revenue from operations grew 18.7 per cent to Rs 11,450 crore but the narrowing of operating profit margin to 14.8 per cent as against the year-ago period’s 15.9 per cent.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.20 per cent fall in consolidated profit to Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The country’s largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Amber Enterprises India

The company has entered into definitive agreements with Pravartaka Tooling Services and acquired a 60 percent stake in Pravartaka, which is engaged in the business of injection mould tool manufacturing and injection moulding components manufacturing for various industries.

Anupam Rasayan

Custom synthesis and speciality chemical player Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) on Tuesday said it will acquire a 24.96 per cent stake in Tanfac Industries Ltd (TIL) for Rs 148.14 crore from Birla Group Holdings and a few other promoter groups of TIL. Anupam Rasayan India is also launching an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent shareholding from public shareholders of TIL, the company said in an exchange filing.

Windlas Biotech

The company concluded SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) inspection audit report for the Plant-IV situated at Dehradun with zero critical observations/ deficiencies, zero major deficiencies and some minor deficiencies.

Indian Hotels

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 133.22 crore in the same period last fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.

VIP Industries

The firm’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 33.47 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in Q33FY21.The revenue of the firm increased to Rs 397.34 crore from Rs 232.53 crore year-on-year.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

The company’s consolidated net profit after tax declined Rs 105 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 110 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,238 crore against 1,211 crore in the same period last year.

Poonawalla Fincorp

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 96 crore for Q3FY22 against a profit of Rs 13 crore in Q3FY21.

Sona BLW

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose by 3.53 per cent to Rs 86.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 83.48 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Paytm

The shares of One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company, jumped more than 6 per cent on Tuesday amid an overall positive sentiment in the market on the day union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2022. The upward movement in the Paytm stock comes a day after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said it expects the fintech major to report 70 per cent topline growth year-on-year for December 31, 2021, ended quarter, while operational losses are likely to expand on higher ESOP expenses. The company is due to hold its quarterly earnings call on February 5.

Results Today

HDFC, Adani Green Energy, Dabur India, Aarti Surfactants, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balaji Amines, Balrampur Chini Mills, Blue Star, eClerx Services, Gillette India, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Meghmani Organics, Sandhar Technologies, Shankara Building Products, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Timken India, VRL Logistics, Windlas Biotech, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Wellness will release quarterly earnings on February 2.

