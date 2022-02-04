Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Paytm, SBI, Indigo, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 60 points, or 0.32 per cent up at 17,578.50, signaling that the benchmark indices were headed for a positive start on Friday. On the previous day, Benchmark indices snapped their 3-day winning streak and ended lower, the day of weekly F&O expiry, as investors booked profit post a recent rally and tepid global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined 770 points or 1.3 per cent to end at 58,788 level, while the NSE Nifty shut shop at 17,560, down 220 points. Here is the list of the stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday’s trade.

ITC

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,118.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of robust demand across business verticals. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,587.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ITC Ltd said in a stock market regulatory filing.

Power Grid Corporation

The state run power transmission player said its board has approved investments worth Rs 677.59 crore for transmission projects. The ‘Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects’ at its meeting held on February 2 approved investments worth Rs 677.59 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The pharma major announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nimbus Health GmbH a privately owned, licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler from Germany focusing on medical cannabis.

Brigade Enterprises

The Bengaluru-based realty firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.36 crore for the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 16.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Power

The Gautam Adani led power player posted Rs 218.49 crore consolidated net profit for December quarter 2021-22. The company incurred a loss of Rs 288.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Thursday said its consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 577 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, its highest-ever quarterly profit, on the back of strong growth across businesses. The net profit stood at Rs 289 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power on Thursday posted nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 369.45 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 321.73 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Sundaram Finance Holdings

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SF Holdings) has reported a 21.6 per cent jump on its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 33.63 crore, the company said on Thursday. The city-based company had registered consolidated net at Rs 27.65 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Blue Star

Air conditioner and commercial refrigerator maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday reported 29.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.57 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 36.77 crore in October-December period a year ago, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 24.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

JK Tyre & Industries

The tyre maker said its consolidated net profit declined 76.6 per cent to Rs 53.92 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 230.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Shares of firms like Indigo, Paytm, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, CMS Info Systems, Eveready Industries, Alkem Laboratories, ADC India Communications, Astral, Bank of India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bayer CropScience, Birla Corporation will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today.

