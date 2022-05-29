CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transport Corporation Posts 38% Rise in Profit After Tax to Rs 73 Crore for March Quarter
1-MIN READ

Transport Corporation Posts 38% Rise in Profit After Tax to Rs 73 Crore for March Quarter

Transport Corporation posted a Rs 52.86-crore profit in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2021. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Transport Corporation posted a Rs 52.86-crore profit in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2021. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Transport Corp's revenue from operations stood almost flat at Rs 797.94 crore in Q4FY22 as compared to Rs 796.64 crore

Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Saturday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 73.10 crore for the March quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 52.86 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood almost flat at Rs 797.94 crore in Q4FY22 as compared to Rs 796.64 crore. For the full financial year 2021-22, TCI Ltd recorded a standalone PAT of Rs 267.43 crore, a growth of 98 per cent over Rs 134.77 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

Revenue from operations for the financial year 2021-22 stood at Rs 2,904.56 crore as against Rs 2,452.02 crore in the March quarter of FY21, a year-on-year growth of 18.45 per cent.

first published:May 29, 2022, 12:47 IST