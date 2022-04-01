Uma exports IPO: Know Share Allotment Status, GMP, Listing Date, and Other Details

Uma Exports IPO: Uma Exports, which trades in agricultural commodities, which opened on March 28, was subscribed 7.67 times, getting a good response from all sets of investors. Uma Exports will utilise the proceeds to augment working capital requirements. Incorporated in 1988, Uma Exports is engaged in trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities in India from Canada, Australia and Myanmar. It has expanded its business in Malaysia, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Uma Exports IPO: Subscription Status

The offer received bids for 7.08 crore shares as against 0.92 crore shares on offer. The initial public offer (IPO) of UMA Exports received bids for 7,08,34,280 shares as against 92,30,769 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 7.67 times. The retail investors category was subscribed 10.11 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 2.81 times. The non institutional investors category was subscribed 2.22 times.

Uma Exports IPO: Allotment Date

Advertisement

The Rs 60-crore issue will finalise the initial public offering share allotment on April 4 after successfully closing the issue on March 30. Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or IPO registrar’s website.

In the Case of BSE Website, One Has to Follow These Steps:

a) Select ‘Equity’ in issue type and issue name ‘Uma Exports Limited’

b) Enter either ‘Application Number’ or ‘PAN Number’

c) Finally, check box (I’m not a robot) and click on ‘search’ button to know the application status

The Allotment Status Can Also be Checked on the Website of IPO Registrar.

a) Select and accordingly enter either ‘DP ID and Client ID’, OR ‘Application number’

b) And click on ‘search’ button.

Unsuccessful investors will get refunds in their bank accounts and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful investors by April 5.

Uma Exports IPO: Listing Date

Uma Exports shares will start trading on the BSE and NSE from April 7.

Uma Exports IPO: GMP

Shares of Uma Exports are yet to make its debut in the grey market. So, Uma Exports IPO GMP (grey market premium) is still not available even after the bidding process ended for the issue.

Uma Exports is engaged in the business of trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities. The products include such as sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum, and tea, pulses, and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake.

The company imports lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal majorly from Canada, Australia and Burma. As a B2B Trader, the company is highly specialized in sugar and lentils. The company supplies its products to the manufacturers and exporters as per their demand in bulk quantities.

Advertisement

The company also exports products to countries including Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Company presently exports its consignments from a number of Indian ports including Mundra, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Kandla, Chennai, Kakinaka and Visakhapatnam. The company reported a net profit of Rs 8.97 crore and sales of Rs 523.75 crore in the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.