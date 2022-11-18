Vedanta Fixes Record Date for Interim Dividend; Key Things Investors Should Know

Vedanta Share Price: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group informed on Thursday that the company’s board of directors will consider the proposal for payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 in the meeting to be held on November 22, 2022.

As per the filing with the exchanges, “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23."

The company said the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022.

Further, the trading window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the company for all designated persons from Friday, 18 November, 2022 to Thursday, 24 November, 2022, Vedanta said.

Vedanta’s board had announced the first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 per equity share i.e. 3,150 per cent of the face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, which was paid in May 2022.

The company had in July paid Rs 19.50 per equity share as the second interim dividend for fiscal 2022-23, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore.

Shares of Vedanta on Thursday closed over 1.5 per cent higher to Rs 307.2 per share on the BSE as compared to 0.4 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Earlier, Vedanta’s subsidiary Hindustan Zinc had also fixed the record date for the payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

“The Board of Directors of the Company on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, approved second interim dividend of Rs. 15.50 per equity share that is 775 per cent on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022- 23 amounting to Rs. 6549.24 Crores,” the company said in its filing.

“The Record date for eligibility of second interim dividend, if any, so declared will be Thursday, November 24, 2022," the company said in the filing.

Read all the Latest Business News here