Will Infosys Consider Paying Final Dividend Along With Q4 Results After TCS? Know Details

Infosys Q4 Results: After IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services kicked off the earnings season on a strong note, its peer Infosys will announce its earnings today, April 13. The company is expected to consider paying the final dividend today as well. The IT giant is expected to report over double-digit growth in net sales and net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the quarter ended March 31, several brokerage houses believe. Infosys informed NSE on April 1, 2022, that it will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The board of directors of the company will publish audited standalone and audited consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, at the meeting. In addition, a final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, would be recommended.

Earlier this week, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday recommended a final dividend of ~Rs 22 per equity share of Re l each. The proposed final dividend shall be paid on the fourth day from the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Meanwhile, HCL has notified BSE that the company’s Board of Directors would meet on April 20 & 21, 2022 to discuss the company’s audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as well as the payment of an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022-23. “The items relating to financial results and payment of Interim dividend shall be considered by the Board on April 21, 2022. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 29, 2022, subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors," the company has informed BSE.

What Brokerages say Ahead of Infosys Q4 Earnings

Brokerage house YES Securities believes that Infosys may post a 26.30 per cent and 20.30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net sales and net profit, respectively, in Q4FY22.

“Growth for Infosys to be broad-based across industry verticals with almost flat QoQ margin,” YES Securities said, adding Infosys may see 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in top line and 5.1 per cent QoQ rise in profit after tax during the quarter.

Market participants should zero in on the commentary related to the outlook on attrition, IT budget, steps taken to manage supply-side challenges, deal environment and FY23 revenue, margin guidance and deal pipeline and deal closure momentum.

HDFC Securities, which prefers Infosys in the tier-1 IT space, said the net profit of Infosys may increase 24.80 per cent YoY and 3 per cent on QoQ basis. On the other hand, it sees a 15.40 per cent YoY and 0.80 per cent QoQ rise in net profit in Q4FY22.

