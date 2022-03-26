Wipro Shareholders to Get Rs 5 per Scrip Interim Dividend for 2021-22. Know More

IT major Wipro’s board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the ongoing financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board has fixed April 6, 2022, as the “record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend, the filing said.

“The board of directors of Wipro Ltd have at their meeting held on March 25, 2022, which concluded at 19:40 pm IST, considered and approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22," the company said in the filing to the BSE on Friday.

It said the payment of interim dividend will be made on or before April 24, 2022.

Earlier in January, the firm’s board had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the members of the company. The dividend payment was done by February 5, 2022. With the new announcement, this would be the second interim dividend carried by Wipro this year.

In another filing on Friday, the company also said it has granted 12,453 restricted stock units under its ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to its identified employee. This grant is effective from March 24, 2022.

“These shall vest as per the vesting schedule approved by the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board and can be exercised over the exercise period as approved by the Committee" it added.

Shares of Wipro on Friday ended at Rs 603.65 apiece on the BSE, 1.18 per cent lower as compared with the previous close.

Wipro had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, almost flat compared to the year-ago period.

It has said demand environment continues to be “robust".

The company’s revenue from operations grew 29.6 per cent to Rs 20,313.6 crore from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Seen sequentially, it was 3.2 per cent higher.

Wipro, which gets a bulk of its revenue from IT services, expects revenues from that business to be in the range of USD 2,692-2,745 million in the March 2022 quarter. This translates into a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent for the March quarter.

“Wipro has delivered a fifth consecutive quarter of strong performance, both on revenues, and margins. Order bookings have been strong too, and we have added seven new customers in the more than USD 100 million revenue league, in the past 12 months," the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Director Thierry Delaporte had said during results announcements.

