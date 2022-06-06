Zomato Likely to Sign Blinkit Deal On June 17, Deal Value May Be Reduced; Know More

Zomato-Blinkit Deal: The Zomato board will meet on June 17 to sign off the acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit, a report said citing sources. Prior to this, Zomato also invested around $100 million into Blinkit in August last year. At that time, Zomato said that it has plans to invest a total of $400 million into Blinkit, part of which would be structured as convertible notes. Zomato acquired a 9.3 per cent stake in Blinkit at that time.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the deal was supposed to be with Blinkit at a value of $700 million but is likely to be reduced now.

Zomato may not need the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) nod to acquire Blinkit as it plans to use the so-called ‘de minimis’ exemption. It will buy the Indian entity and not the Spore co., Moneycontrol reported.

The merger has been speculated as an eventual outcome ever since the time Zomato invested in Blinkit.

While the contours of the deal are being finalised, it is expected that shareholders of Zomato would get 10 Blinkit shares for each held in their company, the people said. That would value Blinkit at around $700-800 million, based on Zomato’s current market capitalisation. This is lower than Blinkit’s previous valuation of a little over $1 billion.

Zomato was trading at Rs 70.15 on the BSE at the time of filing the story, down from Rs 75-80 levels in March when reports about the acquisition emerged first.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.