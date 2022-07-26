Zomato Shares Drop 69% So Far in 2022; What Should Investors Do Now?

Zomato shares extended decline with the stock hitting a new all-time low for the second consecutive day on Tuesday of Rs 44 apiece on the BSE a day after the stock was down about 12 per cent as the lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders (promoters, employees & other institutions) had ended.

Jefferies Says Night is the Darkest Before Dawn; Maintains Buy on Stock

“Worries of Fed tightening & investor focus on cash flow have been weighing on the Internet names, including food tech, globally. From an exuberance at the time of listing last year, Zomato is now unloved, having underperformed peers YTD. Blinkit acquisition elongates path to profitability and despite management guidance on break-even in food delivery, investors are not giving many benefits of doubt,” said Jefferies in a note.

The global brokerage thinks this makes for a great case for LT (long-term) investors to Buy Zomato shares and has a target price of Rs 100 on the stock.

“Zomato management has also accelerated its journey towards better unit economics and is now eyeing a break-even in the food delivery business in the foreseeable future. Adjusted Ebitda losses for 4QFY22 was<US $30m, with food delivery losses at US$10m. We expect this to get better quarter after quarter now as mgmt. lowers its CAC by tapping into its MAU to drive MTU, reduces discounts, increases take-rates among others,” Jefferies added.

Unlike past where Zomato intended to invest across multiple businesses, with some strategic (eyeing an eventual merger) and others as financial investment, the company now intends to conserve cash. The company does not plan to commit any resources for existing or now minority investments, the brokerage highlighted.

