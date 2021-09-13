Markolines Traffic Controls IPO This Week: Date, Price, Issue Size, Key Details

The IPO party on Dalal Street is showing no signs of abating, and after back to back IPO, now Markoline Traffic Controls’ public issue is going to be open for subscription on September 15 2021 and the subscription will end on September 20, 2021. With this IPO, the company is eyeing Rs 40 crore. The company is having expertise in offering superior services primarily in the highways domain

1) Markolines Traffic Controls IPO Size, Overview

2) IPO Dates

The public issue is set to open on September 15 and remain open for a duration of three days. It will then close its subscriptions on September 20.

3) Issue Price Band

The public issue has a price of Rs 78 per equity share, with a Rs 10 per equity share as the face value of the IPO.

4) Markolines IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

According to the company’s prospectus, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) price of Markolines Traffic Controls Limited IPO is not yet provided.

5) Markolines IPO Allotment, Listing

The company is offering 51,28,000 equity shares at a price of Rs. 78.00 per Equity Share (including premium of ₹68.00 per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs. 3,999.84 Lakh. Out of the total shares 24,35,200 equity shares have been reserved for each retail individual investor and non-institutional investors. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the Lead Manager of the Issue.

7) IPO Lot Size

The Makoline Traffic IPO carries a minimum lot size 1600 shares for a minimum amount Rs 124,800. From this, retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots, which is the upper limit of the lot size.

8) Investor Reservations for the Markoline IPO

Out of the total shares, 24,35,200 equity shares have been reserved for each retail individual investor as well as non-institutional investors, according to the prospectus filed by the company to the stock exchanges.

9) Company Promoters

The promoters for the company’s public issue are Sanjay Bhanudas Patil and Karan Atul Bora.

10) Company Overview

ncorporated in 2002, Markolines Traffic Controls Limited (NPST) is a Highway Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Service providing company. The company’s operations are mainly divided into-Highway Operations (including Toll operations, Route Patrolling, and Incident management), Highway Maintenance (including e Routine Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance and Major Maintenance & Repairs (MMR)), and Specialized Maintenance Services (including Microsurfacing (MS), Base / Sub base Stabilization (FDR) and Cold In Place Recycling (CIPR)).

Since 2002, the company has executed over 90+ Highway Operations & Maintenance (O&M) projects. As of Aug’21, the company has around 285.71 km of Major Maintenance & Repairs projects for National Highways in the country. The company also has around 943.31 km of Toll Operations, Routine Maintenance, and Route Patrolling projects, for National Highways across the country. Major maintenance contributes to more than 80% of the company’s revenues.

The company’s financial performance has been stellar, the company reported profit of sharply rose from Rs 2.52 crore in 2019 to Rs 7.19 crore in 2020. However, the company’s profit sharply declined to rs 4.26 crore in 2021.

