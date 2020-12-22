Maruti Suzuki becomes India's first OEM to launch an online car finance platform

The fast-paced digitization has seen a dramatic push with consumers increasingly moving online for all their financial needs. Keeping that in mind, the leading carmaker of the nation, Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the first-ever innovative online platform called Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance to provide end-to-end real-time car finance for its esteemed users. Take a look for yourself:

Introduced for the first time in the country, this is a very unique financial online platform that offers a comprehensive resolution for your entire car financing needs and requirements. Maruti endeavors to deliver simplified and digitized financing options to offer utmost convenience and make sure that all your car finance details are taken care of from the comfort of your homes. The chart below gives you an overview of the process and benefits of this online platform:

Innovation

Once you have selected your favorite Maruti Suzuki NEXA car, you can take the assistance of this innovative platform to get the perfect finance options for you.

On verification of your mobile number, you can instantly see the available pre-approved loan offers. The platform also enables you to customize your down payment, EMI, tenure and interest based on your requirement, and show you customised offers from the multiple banks

During the process, you can enter your location to see the on-road price of the selected car as well as submit loan application online by uploading your digital documents. You can track your loan approval status and get real time updates with just a few clicks!

Convenience

Having made an informed decision about your car loan based on your budget and preferences, Maruti Suzuki Finance facilitates the online loan application and enables digital document sharing followed by final verification and signing of the agreement.

This service is available in 30 major cities across the nation and Maruti aims to offer enormous comfort by acting as a mediator between the customer and the financier. All you have to do is visit the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance on the NEXA website and get going!

Ease

Maruti Suzuki Finance is an easy auto finance platform that offers a seamless interface to get the best-suited loan product, smooth completion of all the finance related formalities and quick disbursal of your car loan. The entire process is hassle free and each stage is completely transparent to make sure customer satisfaction and convenience is exceptional.

Buying a new car can be a highly stressful decision for consumers and so the last thing they want is for the financing process to be a source of frustration. With the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance platform, the 4 simple steps will take care of every single requirement during the financing period. All you need to do is:

> Verify Your Details

> Select Loan Offer

> Upload Your Documents

> Verification Done!

Through this simplified and transparent experience, the company aims to elevate the process of purchasing a brand new NEXA car with custom curated personalized finance offers for all its loyal customers. So, irrespective of which part of the country you are based in, Maruti Suzuki provides a nationwide one-stop shop to take care of your car finance needs that is accessible from your mobile device or computer.

NEXA is well renowned for its exceptional customer service approach and the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has taken it one step further by introducing a highly desirable and delightful user interface that empowers its customers to make a well-informed decision in an extremely convenient manner.

