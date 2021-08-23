Maruti Suzuki: CCI Fines India's Biggest Carmaker Rs 200 cr Over Dealer Discount Policy

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) for anti-competitive conduct of Resale Price Maintenance (RPM) in the passenger vehicle segment, the ministry of corporate affairs said in a statement. In 2019, the watchdog started looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer. This ultimately results in affecting consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely.

The regulator found that Maruti Suzuki had an agreement with its dealers whereby the dealers were restrained from offering discounts to the customers beyond those prescribed by the automaker.

Under ‘Discount Control Policy for its dealers, India’s largest carmaker discouraged the dealers from giving extra discounts, freebies, etc. to the consumers beyond what were permitted by the company. The dealers had to take a prior approval from Maruti Suzuki for offering any discounts.

“Any dealer found violating such Discount Control Policy was threatened with imposition of penalty, not only upon the dealership, but also upon its individual persons, including direct sales executive, regional manager, showroom manager, team leader, etc," the ministry said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here