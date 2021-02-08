Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia, Punjab National Bank: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market had zoomed for the fifth consecutive day with the indices closing at fresh record highs. Following the same trend, the indices on Monday, February 8 are expected to open higher as the SGX Nifty was trading 84.50 points up at 15,027.00 at 7:00 am. On the BSE Sensex had gained 117.34 points or 0.23 percent on Friday to end at a record closing high of 50,731.63. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 28.60 points or 0.19 percent to settle the day at new closing high at 14,924.25. Nifty50 also crossed the 15,000 mark for the first time during the trading session.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Maruti Suzuki India: The company witnessed a drop of 10.6 percent in its total production in January 2021 to 1.60 lakh units compared to 1.76 lakh units in January 2020.

Britannia: In its December Quarter results, the company reported a profit of Rs 452.6 crore witnessing an increase of 22.4 percent against Rs 368.9 crore in Q3 FY20. Its revenue also rose to Rs 3,165.6 crore up by 6.1 percent from Rs 2,982.7 crore on yearly basis.

Punjab National Bank: The bank reported an 18.5 percent sequential decline in its profit at Rs 506 crore in Q3 FY21 compared to Rs 621 crore in the previous quarter (Q2 FY21). The revenue of the bank also fell 1.6 percent to Rs 8,313 crore from Rs 8,444.9 crore QoQ.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The US arm of the company is recalling 36,275 cartons of Testosterone Cypionate Injection.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 88.4 crore in the December Quarter compared to Rs 32.4 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue of the company also increased to Rs 1,305.5 crore from Rs 1,280.4 crore on yearly basis.

Fortis Healthcare: The company announced a consolidated profit of Rs 53.88 crore in Q3 FY21 against a loss of Rs 69.3 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue of the company also rose to Rs 1,177 crore from Rs 1,169 crore YoY.

Jindal Saw: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 88.09 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 65.49 crore in Q3 FY20. However, the revenue decreased to Rs 2,864.7 crore from Rs 2,988 crore YoY.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: The profit of the company stood at Rs 20.67 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 11.14 crore in Q3 FY20. The revenue increased to Rs 225.75 crore from Rs 203.8 crore on yearly basis.

Quarterly Results: BPCL, Aditya Birla Fashion, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bombay Dyeing, Godrej Consumer Products, NMDC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sun TV Network, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Usha Martin, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 8.