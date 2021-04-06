Maruti Suzuki India, Jindal Steel and Power, Burger King India : Top Stocks for Investors on April 6

The stock market on Monday, April 5, plunged over 1.5 percent to give a negative ending amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. The indices on Tuesday, April 6, are expected to give mixed cues as the SGX Nifty was trading at 8.35 points or 0.06 percent down at 14,698.20 at 7:39 am. On April 5, the BSE Sensex declined 870.51 points or 1.74 percent to close at 49,159.32. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 229.55 points or 1.54 percent to settle the day at 14,637.80.

Maruti Suzuki India: Production of 1,72,433 vehicles has been reported by the company in March 2021 compared to 92,540 vehicles produced in the corresponding period. The company also informed that the production of passenger vehicles increased to 1,70,036 vehicles from 91,602 vehicles in the same period.

Jindal Steel and Power: The company has hit a new sales record of 7,86,000 tonnes in March 2021, up 61 percent on yearly basis.

Burger King India: The long term and short term credit rating of the company have been upgraded by ICRA to A- and A2+, from BBB+ and A2 respectively. The rating agency has also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

HDFC Ltd: 9.90 percent stake has been acquired by the company in Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Ltd.

Bajaj Finance: 23 lakh new customers have been acquired by the company in Q4FY21 compared to 19 lakh in Q4FY20.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: Former MD and CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari has been appointed by the company as a nominee director on its board with immediate effect.

Bosch: Bernhard Straub, Chairman, being a Non-Executive Director of the company has resigned as a Director effective May 20, 2021.

Panacea Biotec: The company and Russian Direct Investment Fund have agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, as per a BSE filing.

IRCON International: The board of directors of the company has approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.