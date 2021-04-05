Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Thursday, April, 1 gained over 1 percent to give a positive ending. The market remained closed on Friday, April 2, on the occasion of Good Friday. The indices on Monday, April 5, are expected to give a negative opening as the SGX Nifty was trading at 23.20 points or 0.16 percent lower at 14,912.80 at 7:41 am. On April 1, the BSE Sensex surged 520.68 points or 1.05 percent to close at 50,029.83. Similarly, the NSE Nifty hiked 176.65 points or 1.20 percent to settle the day at 14,867.35.

Maruti Suzuki India: The construction of Plant C has been completed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat which is a 100 percent subsidiary of the company and has also started production from April 2021.

Reliance Industries: The approval of its shareholders and creditors for hiving off its oil to chemical business into a separate unit has been secured by the company.

Britannia Industries: An interim dividend at 6,200 percent that is Rs 62 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21 has been declared by the company. April 10 has been fixed as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

HDFC: The individual loan business has continued to see improvements in Q4FY21 according to the company as it has assigned loans to HDFC Bank worth Rs 7,503 crore against Rs 5,479 crore YoY.

Adani Enterprises: Coal mining agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) has been signed by the company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Gare Palma II Collieries Private Limited for the development and operation of the Gare Palma Sector II coal mine.

Bajaj Auto: Total sales in March 2021 rose 52 percent to 3,69,448 units from 2,42,575 units on yearly basis.

TVS Motor Company: The company has reported sales of 3,22,683 units in March 2021 compared to 1,44,739 units in March 2020.

SAIL: The company registered its best ever quarterly sales at 4,27 million tonnes during Q4FY21, rising by 14 percent on a yearly basis.

Piramal Enterprises: Managing Director of Piramal capital Khushru Jijina will join the board of the company as executive director, Financial Services.

JTL Infra: A healthy sales volume of 38,715 metric tonne in Q4 FY21 has been registered by ERW steel tubes and pipes producer. According to the information, the volume has increased by 98.42 percent on a quarterly basis and 66.41 percent on a yearly basis whereas it registered a growth of 73.66 percent YoY. Also, the sales volume of FY21 is 82,710 metric tonne against 47,627 metric tonne in FY20.

Olectra Greentech: Letter of award for 50 electric buses has been received by Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans from one of the state transport authorities under the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India.