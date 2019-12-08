Maruti Suzuki Raises Production by 4% in November after 9 Straight Months of Output Cut
Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,39,084 units as against 1,34,149 units in November 2018, an increase of 3.67 per cent.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand.
The company produced a total of 1,41,834 units in November as against 1,35,946 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,39,084 units as against 1,34,149 units in November 2018, an increase of 3.67 per cent, it added.
Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 1,02,185 units as against 95,883 units in November last year, up 6.5 per cent. However, production of mini segment cars, such as Alto and S-Presso, fell to 24,052 last month, compared with 30,129 in the year-ago month.
Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, increased by 18 per cent to 27,187 units as compared to 23,038 units a year ago.
Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output rise to 1,830 units in November from 1,460 units in the same month last year.
Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production increased to 2,750 units last month from 1,797 units in November 2018, the filing said.
In October, the automaker had cut its production by 20.7 per cent to 1,19,337 units. Similarly, in September the automaker reduced its production by 17.48 per cent to 1,32,199 units.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.00
|-9.82
|SBI
|320.00
|-4.82
|ICICI Bank
|524.80
|-0.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|272.45
|-4.44
|Reliance
|1,554.90
|0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.00
|-9.82
|Indiabulls Hsg
|272.40
|-4.39
|SBI
|319.80
|-4.89
|Reliance
|1,554.95
|0.30
|RBL Bank
|338.80
|-7.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|259.70
|5.55
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,674.30
|1.52
|JSW Steel
|254.10
|1.05
|Tata Steel
|403.25
|0.86
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,890.80
|0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,674.30
|1.48
|Tata Steel
|402.95
|0.83
|Reliance
|1,554.95
|0.30
|Asian Paints
|1,717.35
|0.15
|Infosys
|715.15
|0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.00
|-9.82
|SBI
|320.00
|-4.82
|Zee Entertain
|287.70
|-4.12
|GAIL
|117.15
|-3.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,465.85
|-2.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.00
|-9.82
|SBI
|319.80
|-4.89
|IndusInd Bank
|1,463.75
|-3.05
|Tata Motors
|161.50
|-2.77
|M&M
|510.30
|-2.73
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star Rated: NASA To Start a 'Robot Hotel' Outside the International Space Station
- Listen To The Past: New Fossil Reveals How Hearing Skill Developed in Mammals
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting
- 'Wish Indians Were Baggage!': Twitter Hails 'Polite' Luggage That Wait for Others to Pass
- Thief Calls Houseowner 'Kanjoos' in a Note after He Returns Empty-Handed