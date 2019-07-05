Maruti Suzuki Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Maruti Suzuki Opens at 6,547.20

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to announce the Union Budget 2019, share price of Maruti suzuki rose by 0.45% to open at 6,547.20. The price increased 29.55 points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 9,922.85 on 24 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 6,324.35 on 28 January 2019. The Maruti Suzuki lost over 25% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 124,708 units in June 2019, as compared 144,981 units in June 2018, registering fall of 14%. The total sales include 114,861 units in domestic market and 9,847 units of exports.

The company sold 18,733 vehicles under mini segment (including Alto, Old Wagon R) in June 2019, as against 29,381 units sold in corresponding month previous year. The company sold 62,897 vehicles under compact segment, 2,322 vehicles under Midsize, 17,797 units under utility vehicles segment and 9,265 units under vans category. The company has also sold 2,017 vehicles under light CV segment (including super carry) in June 2019.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 56.21%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 35.71% and 8.09%, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.