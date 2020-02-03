Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Tata Motors Ltd shares erased initial losses to jump 1.6% after the company reported a 17.7% decline in total sales at 47,862 units in January.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for Representation (Image Source: Reuters)

Indian stocks recovered slightly on Monday after witnessing major selloff in the previous session due to a lacklustre Union Budget 2020. At 10:43 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 162.12 points, or 0.41%, to 39,897.65, while the Nifty 50 index was up 56.20 points, or 0.48%, to 11,723. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, M&M and PVR were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gained nearly 2% after the company reported a 1.6% year-on-year increase in sales to 154,123 units in January.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares erased initial losses to jump 1.6% after the company reported a 17.7% decline in total sales at 47,862 units in January.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares declined 2.7% after the company said it sold 501,622 units of two-wheelers in the month of January 2020 compared with 582,660 units sold in the same month of 2019.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd shares were up 3.2% after January coal production grew 10.3% to 63.11 million tonnes against 57.21 mt a year ago.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares rose 1.7% as the company reported a 6% decline in total sales to 52,546 units in January compared with a year ago.

PVR: PVR Ltd shares rose 2.4% after Crisil upgraded rating on the non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities of the company to CRISIL AA/Stable from CRISIL AA-/Stable.

Tata Chemicals, Ujjivan Financial Services: Tata Chemicals Ltd shares fell 1.7% while those of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd were up 1.8% ahead of the announcement of quarterly earnings later in the day. Other major companies to announce Q3 earnings today include IG Petrochemicals, HUDCO, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Sutlej Textiles, Borosil Glass, Sharda Motors, among others.

Sobha: Sobha Ltd shares advanced nearly 4% after the company’s net profit went up 4.9% to Rs 73.2 crore compared with a year ago.

Moil: Moil Ltd shares gained 3.3% after the company fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products effective from 1 February 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,383.00 -0.02
ITC 208.40 -4.77
SBI 298.25 -1.62
Indiabulls Hsg 256.00 -7.96
Tata Motors 164.05 -1.03
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,868.95 6.41
Nestle 16,304.90 5.70
HUL 2,174.10 4.85
Bajaj Auto 3,289.00 4.70
IndusInd Bank 1,265.60 4.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 208.40 -4.77
TCS 2,103.85 -2.83
HCL Tech 580.25 -1.83
Hero Motocorp 2,401.05 -1.99
Tech Mahindra 792.70 -1.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram