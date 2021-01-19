Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, RBL Bank: Take a Look at the Top Stocks for Today

At 6:55 am, the SGX Nifty rose 0.6 percent to 14,367. This means that the Indian market will open on a higher note as SGX Nifty is considered to be an indicator of Nifty50 and Sensex.

On Monday, markets on Wall Street were shut due to a holiday while benchmark indices in markets of Japan, Australia rose today.

Here are the top stocks to watch on January 19:

Maruti Suzuki India: The company has increased the price of a few models of car from January 19. This has been done because the input cost has increased.

TVS Motor: It has been decided that on January 28, the company’s board of directors will meet to declare the interim dividend. February 5 has been decided as the record date for the purpose of interim divide.

Tata Steel: Reportedly, the talks between Tata Steel and its Swedish rival SSAB about the purchase of Ijmuiden steel are not going in a positive direction as two of the SSAB investors are unsure about buying the arm of Tata Steel.

Raymond: For the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to an amount of Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis, a meeting of the board of directors will take place on January 21.

RBL Bank: Vishwavir Ahuja has been reappointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. The reappointment is for three years, from June 30, 2021 to June 29, 2024.

Sundaram Clayton Limited: On January 29, its board of directors will meet to declare interim dividend, if any for FY 2020-21. If the interim dividend is declared,then the record date for the same is February 6.

Apollo Hospitals: Reportedly, through the sale of 40.7 lakh shares, the company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crores. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 2,508.58 per share for the QIP issue.