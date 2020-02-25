Mastercard Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach to Take Over Ajay Banga as New CEO
Banga will become the company's executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite. Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company, based in Purchase, New York.
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China.
The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China. Shares fell 2.1 per cent in premarket trading.
