Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Business
1-min read

Max Financial, Axis Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, GMR Infra Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Yes Bank Ltd shares inched up 1.2% after ICRA cut bank’s issuer rating to A- from A with a negative outlook.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Max Financial, Axis Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, GMR Infra Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image

Indian stock markets opened the week on a shaky note on Monday after a three-day holiday, led by a massive decline in metal stocks. At 10:53 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down 399.50 points, or 0.97%, at 40,770.62, while the Nifty 50 index fell 126.95 points, or 1.05%, to 11,953.90. Max Financial, Axis Bank, Aurobindo Pharma, GMR Infra, Bharti Infratel and Yes Bank were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

Max Financial, Axis Bank: Shares of Max Financial Services jumped over 5% while those of Axis Bank declined 2.3% after the two companies entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement to explore a long-term strategic partnership.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares plunged over 18% on news that the US FDA inspection at Unit IV is still open and under review.

GMR Infra: GMR Infrastructure Ltd surged 11.4% after the Competition Commission of India gave approval to the company’s proposed 49% stake sale in its airport business to France’s Groupe ADP.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares fell 1.7% after the Department of Telecommunications approved the Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares inched up 1.2% after ICRA cut bank’s issuer rating to A- from A with a negative outlook.

Bajaj Holdings: Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd shares gained 1.6% after the company saif it would pay Rs 40 per share interim dividend.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto Ltd shares lost 1.2% after the company said it would pay Rs 120 per share interim dividend.

PVR: PVR Ltd shares fell 2% after the company opened 5-screen multiplex at Nilamber Triumph Mall, Vadodara.

Indiabulls Housing: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares gained 3.7% after ICRA cut the long-term rating to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+’.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon Ltd shares dropped 2.5% after the company executed an EPC agreement for the construction of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot in Gujarat.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares inched up 1.1% after the US FDA issued three observations to the company’s Malaysia facility

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,952.45 1.54
Indiabulls Hsg 325.00 -1.75
HDFC 2,303.55 0.47
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
SBI 326.60 1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.30 1.98
Tata Steel 421.35 1.44
Bharti Airtel 536.25 1.22
SBI 326.60 1.15
HUL 2,232.40 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.60 -2.37
HCL Tech 582.65 -2.10
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,153.90 -1.42
Larsen 1,242.40 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram