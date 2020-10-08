Mazagon Dock IPO Allotment: How to Check Share Status Online

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The allocation of shares in Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders will be finalised today on October 8. The initial public offering (IPO) of the state-owned defence company Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders received a strong response from the investors. The Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders’ subscription was opened on September 29 and closed on October 1.

The IPO’s issue with a price band of Rs 135-145, the Rs 444-crore Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders subscribed 157.41 times, highest ever by a public service undertaking (PSU). The government which has 100 percent stake in the state-owned PSU will offload 15.17 percent stake.

According to brokerages, shares of the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to get listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on October 12. The Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders received bids for 481.65 crore shares against 3.05 crore shares on offer. The retail investors segment was subscribed 35.63 times while the non-institutional investors was subscribed 678.88 times and qualified institutional buyers 89.71 times.

Here's how to check Mazagon Dock IPO allotment status:

On Alankit Assignments, the registrar to the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders public issue:

1. Go to their website https://ipo.alankit.com/

2. In the investor's centre section, select Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders from the dropdown menu

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID

4. Enter the captcha code

5. Click on the submit button to check the allotment status

On Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

1. Go to their website https://www.bseindia.com/

2. Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name- Mazagon Dock

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number

4. Click on search to view the status details

Yes Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders’ builds, repairs destroyers and conventional submarines for the Navy and undertakes other vessels for commercial clients.