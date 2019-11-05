McDonald's HR Chief Exits After CEO Ousted for ‘Consensual’ Relationship With Employee
David Fairhurst, who joined McDonald's in 2005 and was named chief people officer at the restaurant chain in 2015, left the company, a McDonald's spokeswoman said.
File photo of the McDonald's logo. (AFP)
New York: A day after McDonald’s announced the dismissal of its chief executive over a relationship with an employee, the company confirmed Monday its top human resources executive also departed the fast-food giant.
David Fairhurst, who joined McDonald's in 2005 and was named chief people officer at the restaurant chain in 2015, left the company, a McDonald's spokeswoman said, declining to comment further.
The company announced Sunday that chief executive Steve Easterbrook had left the company following a "consensual relationship" with an employee that violated company policy.
"Easterbrook... has separated from the company following the board's determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee," the company said in a statement.
Easterbrook's separation agreement includes six months' severance pay, plus stock options that are currently vested or would become vested within three years. Options that are not exercisable within that period will be forfeited, according to a US securities filing.
Easterbrook agreed to release any claims against the company and to not work for two years for a lengthy list of competitors that includes Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Pizza Hut.
In 2018, Easterbrook's base pay was $1.3 million and his total compensation including bonus and stock options was $15.9 million.
A note from Morningstar praised Easterbrook's successor, Chris Kempczinski, who joined McDonald's in October 2015 after working in a senior strategic role at Kraft Foods and previously at PepsiCo.
Kempczinski, who became head of McDonald's USA in 2017, helped promote digital technology and home delivery, Morningstar said. McDonald's shares tumbled 2.9 per cent to $188.25 in afternoon trading.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.40
|3.40
|SBI
|321.00
|2.13
|HDFC
|2,187.00
|0.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|227.95
|4.18
|Tata Steel
|412.50
|0.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dalmia Bharat
|822.00
|1.16
|Yes Bank
|68.40
|3.48
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,445.90
|0.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|227.75
|4.26
|SBI
|321.00
|2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.35
|3.33
|UPL
|613.25
|3.20
|SBI
|320.95
|2.12
|Bharti Infratel
|218.70
|1.79
|Bharti Airtel
|383.00
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.35
|3.40
|SBI
|320.80
|2.10
|Bharti Airtel
|382.95
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|174.15
|1.16
|Vedanta
|159.10
|1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|288.75
|-2.48
|Coal India
|210.55
|-2.07
|Eicher Motors
|21,408.75
|-1.53
|Grasim
|775.50
|-1.06
|Infosys
|701.20
|-1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|210.45
|-2.14
|Infosys
|701.50
|-1.06
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,556.75
|-0.83
|Sun Pharma
|434.40
|-0.80
|Asian Paints
|1,775.70
|-0.56
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road and Why He Feels at Ease with Thrillers
- Pakistan's Railway Minister Says 'Exploding Breakfast' Led to Train Fire that Killed 73
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH
- BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation After Car Accident