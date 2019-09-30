Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

McDonald's Relaunches Online Food Ordering Service in North and East India

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd, which is owned by McDonald's and operates the company's restaurants in the region would now serve food ordered through its McDeliveryTM app and website,

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant operator McDonald's on Monday said it has relaunched its online food ordering service McDelivery in north and east India.

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), which is owned by McDonald's and operates the company's restaurants in north and east India would now serve the food ordered through its McDeliveryTM app and website, the company said in a statement.

"We are happy to restart McDelivery online services and we look forward to serving our customers great-tasting food, in the comfort of their homes and offices. We are committed to delivering on our core commitments of quality, service, cleanliness and value, while exceeding our customers' expectations every time they order from us," CPRL Head Robert Hunghanfoo said.

At present, McDelivery services are available through select restaurants in the region, the statement said. CPRL, which is now wholly owned by McDonald's, after its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi transferred his share in the joint venture to the US-based firm, operates 160 stores.

