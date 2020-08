McDonald's sues former CEO Stephen Easterbrook

McDonald’s Corp filed a lawsuit against former chief executive officer Stephen Easterbrook to recover compensation benefits after an internal investigation showed that he had sexual relationships with multiple employees, violating company policy, it said in a filing on Monday.

Easterbrook lied during the investigation into his behavior, the filing showed.

McDonald’s dismissed Easterbrook in November over a consensual relationship with an employee, which the board then determined violated company policy. (https://reut.rs/2FdClKZ)

Also Watch Turn The Tide For Auto Category | CNN News18

Easterbrook and McDonald’s could not be immediately reached for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor