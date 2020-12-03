MDH Owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati Passes Away at 98 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 98. According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning and breathed his last at 5.30am.

Fondly called 'dalaji' and 'Mahashayji', Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. A school dropout, he joined his father's spice business in the early days.

भारत के प्रतिष्ठित कारोबारियों में से एक महाशय धर्मपालजी के निधन से मुझे दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है।छोटे व्यवसाय से शुरू करने बावजूद उन्होंने अपनी एक पहचान बनाई। वे सामाजिक कार्यों में काफ़ी सक्रिय थे और अंतिम समय तक सक्रिय रहे। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 3, 2020

After the 1947 partition, Gulati moved to India and stayed at a refugee camp in Amritsar, reported India TV. He then moved to Delhi and opened a store in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Gulati officially established the company in 1959. The business did not just flourish in India only but Gulati became a distributor and exporter as well. His company exports Indian spices to various parts of the world, including the UK, Europe, UAE, Canda, etc.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country, in 2019.

Expressing his condolences, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia remembered him as “India's most inspiring entrepreneur”.

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too called him a “very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul”.