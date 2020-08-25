Medtronic Signals Recovery In Procedure Volumes, Profit Plunges

Medtronic said on Tuesday demand for medical devices was improving as elective surgeries picked up pace following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, while posting a 44% decline in first-quarter profit due to the pandemic.

Several medical device makers, including Abbott Laboratories , have said demand for less urgent medical procedures has recovered from the lows experienced in April as coronavirus-induced restrictions eased across the United States.

Medtronic said sales of ventilators more than doubled as production rose to address pandemic needs.

The company’s chief executive officer, Geoff Martha, said the medical device maker’s results reflect a “faster than expected recovery” from the depths of the pandemic seen back in April.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $487 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 31, from $864 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned 62 cents per share, while revenue fell 13.2% to $6.51 billion.

Also Watch UP Journalist Killed Near His Home In Ballia District, Six People Arrested

Shares of the Dublin-based company were up 1.3% at $101.5 before the bell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor