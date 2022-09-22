Meesho Announces 11-Day Break for Employees from October to Prioritise Mental Health; Know More

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho, in yet another innovative step for its employees, has has announced an 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1 this year to help the staff rejuvenate their mental health. Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow Meesho employees to “completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being” after the busy festive sale period.

This is the second year in a row that Meesho has announced the move, which, the company said, is a reflection of “continued commitment towards building a people-centric workplace, one that truly looks after its employees — our greatest asset”.

At a time when burnout and anxiety have emerged as key concerns for today’s workforce, Reset and Recharge will show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices, it said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest and rejuvenation are key to employee well-being. With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Meesho.

“Employees can choose to decompress however they want – whether it’s spending time with near and dear ones, travelling or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates.”

Meesho has been at the forefront of several industry-first and forward-looking policies such as a boundaryless workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave and 30-day gender reassignment leave. The Reset and Recharge policy amplifies the company’s concerted efforts towards creating a dynamic workplace built on the pillars of employee flexibility and empowerment.

In February, Meesho announced a first-of-its-kind Boundaryless Workplace Model. Through this model, the firm had given its employees the power to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice. With a focus on seamless employee experience, Meesho has enabled its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools.

Providing opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in-person, the company at the time also intorduced initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa. To support working parents, Meesho had announced to sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below six years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bangalore.

Meesho said its comprehensive MeeCARE programme, designed to boost holistic well-being for employees of the company and their families, enables employees to balance their professional and personal goals. MeeCARE covers a wide spectrum of wellness initiatives through a combination of policies, benefits and other interventions, the company said in its statement.

Meesho was recently recognised by xto10x’s “Startups Employees Love” in the categories of ‘People Excellence’ and ‘Best for Women’.

