Meet Andy Jassy; the Man to Take Over $1.7-Trillion Amazon Empire from Jeff Bezos

In recent times, the name Andy Jassy has whipped up quite the storm online and the world over as Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, steps down from his post and hands the reins over to his disciple. Bezos announced his retirement from the post of CEO to be on July 5. Being his successor, Bezos had to pick someone who was up to the task, and so he picked Jassy, who now leads the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate into the future. A few years after Jassy had joined the company, after graduating from Harvard Business School, he was almost fired during lay-offs. He was saved from that by Bezos, according to reports from colleagues, recorded in a book called ‘Amazon Unbound’ by Bloomberg journalist Brad Stone.

The same book lays out how Jassy is the kind of person that embodies everything that Bezos stands for. Jassy is known as a ‘man of mechanism’, who is able to sit through countless hours of meetings, digest massive amounts of paperwork and works with ‘inhuman levels of discipline’, which would serve him well as the new leader of one of the largest companies on the planet.

Jassy’s career, before stepping into Bezos’ shoes, was playing the role of a CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). This divergent arm of the company was the backbone for the business in the early 2000’s as it served as the software cloud-computing arm of the company. It provided Amazon with the revenue and capital it needed to engage in more investments, tie-ups and ventures as time went on and open the door for selling cloud services to third-party vendors and other businesses. It was the secret weapon for the company, as numbers were not made public till 2015.

Experience Needed: Fighting the Uphill Battle

Despite his colleagues attesting to the intense work ethic of Jassy, it will be put to the test when it comes to India. Amazon entered India with the intention to sell books, films, TV shows, cameras and mobile phones according to Moneycontrol. This all changed when it came face-to-face with homegrown e-commerce giant, Flipkart. With the added task of having to deal with the likes of native giants as well as increasing revisions by the Indian government on foreign direct investment (FDI), things have been made very difficult for companies like Amazon to operate in India.

Jassy’s job in India becomes not just about expanding and keeping the business thriving in the booming Indian market but to re-establish a healthy relationship with the Indian government. It is not certain as of yet what the new CEO’s approach will be to tackling these issues in the near future, but having been groomed by Bezos himself, there is a lot to live up to for the 53-year-old businessman.

Bezos is currently shifting his focus to other endeavours such as flying to space via his aerospace company, ‘Blue Origin’, and is also planning on investing more time and effort into other projects. They include the ‘Washington Post’, his media organisation as well as his charity foundations – the ‘Bezos Day One Fund’ and the ‘Bezos Earth Fund’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here