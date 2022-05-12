Meet Campbell Wilson, A Passionate Traveller Who Will Now Lead Air India Journey

Born and raised in New Zealand, the new Air India boss Campbell Wilson has had a passion for travel who extensively explored Europe and North America as a backpacker just after finishing his university education and before join Singapore Airlines (SIA). Wilson started off his career as a management trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996 and rose through the ranks to become the CEO of its subsidiary, Scoot.

Having been with the SIA group since April 1996, he has held positions overseas and in head office. Immediately prior to joining Scoot in May 2011, he was Singapore Airlines’ general manager for Japan, based in Tokyo. Before that, he was SIA’s general manager for Hong Kong and vice-president for Canada. He also spent three years in SIA’s head office network planning and network revenue management departments.

Wilson, who currently helms Scoot as its chief executive officer, has a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. Scoot is the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of SIA. As the CEO, he is responsible for the direction, growth and leadership of Singapore’s newest airline. He also serves on the company’s board.

Although he was born in New Zeeland, Wilson is now a permanent resident of Singapore. Wilson has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

Between completing university and joining SIA, Wilson travelled extensively in Europe and North America, backpacking in a true low-cost fashion. “Since then, he has continued to indulge his passion for travel – cycling in Italy and France, rafting the Grand Canyon, walking the Great Wall and kayaking national parks in New Zealand. When not travelling or working, he can be found running or eating in hawkers markets," according to information available on global events company Terrapinn’s website.

Wilson has also served as the senior vice-president (sales and marketing) of SIA, where he oversaw pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand & marketing, global sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

The Tata group on Thursday announced the appointment of Wilson as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Air India. His appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, according to the statement by Tata Sons.

On his appointment as Tata group-owned Air India’s MD & CEO, Wilson on Thursday in a statement said, “It is honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition."

